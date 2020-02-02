Global  

Des Moines Register, CNN cancel final Iowa poll after Buttigieg reportedly left off at least one call

FOXNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
There will not be a final Des Moines Register poll in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses.
News video: President Trump Rallies in Des Moines Ahead of Iowa Caucuses

President Trump Rallies in Des Moines Ahead of Iowa Caucuses 01:21

 President Trump was in Des Moines on Thursday holding a campaign rally amid the impeachment trial.

Final Iowa Poll Abruptly Scrubbed After Buttigieg Campaign Complains Candidate’s Name Was Partially Omitted

The final Selzer & Co. poll of Iowa — widely considered the gold standard survey of that state’s electorate — was abruptly scrubbed on Saturday night after...
Mediaite Also reported by •PolitiFact

Poll of Iowa caucusgoers abruptly shelved

DES MOINES, Iowa — A highly anticipated poll of Iowa Democrats, set to be released two days before the presidential caucuses, was shelved Saturday night...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Des Moines Register, CNN cancel final Iowa poll after Buttigieg reportedly left off at least one call… https://t.co/zYtkJoS4w7 7 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Des Moines Register, CNN cancel final Iowa poll after Buttigieg reportedly left off at least one call… https://t.co/fIJTQASkmp 8 minutes ago

vwheato

🌪Forlorn Hope 🌊DisbandRuGOP. 🌊 RT @RodneyClaeys: The Des Moines Register abruptly canceled released of its final poll before Monday night’s balloting due to concerns abou… 8 minutes ago

CharlyTheBeagle

Tom Lopez The #DesMoinesRegister and #CNN cancelled their final poll bcz it shows #Bernie with a commanding lead.… https://t.co/5YRiWD2Bnx 11 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com Des Moines Register, CNN cancel final Iowa poll after Buttigieg reportedly left off at least one call… https://t.co/HnHQrgIrca 16 minutes ago

MediagazerChat

Mediagazer Chatter RT @nycjim: Big: Des Moines Register and its polling partners cancel release of final pre-caucus Iowa Poll after a poll respondent said one… 16 minutes ago

mediagazer

Mediagazer Des Moines Register, CNN cancel release of final Iowa Poll results ahead of caucuses, after Pete Buttigieg's campai… https://t.co/z81lybvKVR 16 minutes ago

AStarkLook

𝑮𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒚 𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒆 ↙️ (𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒅𝒐 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒌) Des Moines Register, CNN cancel final Iowa poll after Buttigieg reportedly left off at least one call https://t.co/Tmh4FCFVG1 #FoxNews 23 minutes ago

