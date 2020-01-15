Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Iowa Democrats to vote on "electability"

Iowa Democrats to vote on "electability"

CBS News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
As voters in Iowa head to the state's caucuses on Monday, polls show a majority of Democrats have one thing on their minds: defeating President Trump in November. But just how to succeed at defeating the incumbent Republican is proving divisive. Will Iowans back a candidate who promises fundamental change – a progressive figure like Bernie Sanders of Elizabeth Warren – or one who will bring politics "back to normal" – a moderate such Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar? Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, talks with candidates on the trail; Waleed Shahid, of the progressive group Justice Democrats; and Ed Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania, about matters of electability, practicality, and motivating people to get out and vote.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus [Video]Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus

Iowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Some 2020 Democrats face off in Iowa while others are stuck in D.C.

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg are among the only 2020 Democrats getting face time with Iowa voters as other contenders serve as jurors in President Trump’s...
CBS News

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Democrats, impeachment and cows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Contrary to a statement by President Donald Trump, Democrats are not aiming to kill cows, Iowa farmers or you. Trump’s fictional take on...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Iowa Democrats to vote on 'electability' https://t.co/lmNYeQCjyv 1 hour ago

NotYourHandle

isforVICTORY🌹✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 THIS is why they didn’t release the poll. They use a poll from 1/23 showing Bernie in a “slight” lead, and, not sur… https://t.co/eLKs5baiEB 2 hours ago

markzbarabak

Mark Z. Barabak "Any responsible adult?" A dead body? Satan? Some Democrats will vote for ANYBODY over Trump. For many others, elec… https://t.co/JcrRo3Qomp 2 days ago

AbcarianLAT

Robin Abcarian RT @hookjan: When Democrats talk about 2020, many say -- regardless of who they back in the primary --that they will vote for anyone, anyt… 2 days ago

hookjan

Janet Hook When Democrats talk about 2020, many say -- regardless of who they back in the primary --that they will vote for a… https://t.co/J6caMV6Mf1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.