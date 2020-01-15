Iowa Democrats to vote on "electability"

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

As voters in Iowa head to the state's caucuses on Monday, polls show a majority of Democrats have one thing on their minds: defeating President Trump in November. But just how to succeed at defeating the incumbent Republican is proving divisive. Will Iowans back a candidate who promises fundamental change – a progressive figure like Bernie Sanders of Elizabeth Warren – or one who will bring politics "back to normal" – a moderate such Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar? Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, talks with candidates on the trail; Waleed Shahid, of the progressive group Justice Democrats; and Ed Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania, about matters of electability, practicality, and motivating people to get out and vote. 👓 View full article

