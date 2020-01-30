Global  

Trump calls Iowa caucuses an 'unmitigated disaster'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
President Trump blasted Democrats after Monday's Iowa caucuses resulted in chaos and a failure to determine a winner even by Tuesday morning.
News video: Concerts, Super Bowl watch parties cap Democrats' final Iowa push

Concerts, Super Bowl watch parties cap Democrats' final Iowa push 01:59

 The final countdown to the Iowa caucuses is on. Chris Dignam has more.

Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa [Video]Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa

President Trump on Tuesday slammed the Iowa Democratic Party's botched handling of their caucus on Twitter. As of early Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had still not released the results.

WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4 [Video]WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4

EYE ON THE DAY: a delay in results at the Iowa caucuses, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union ahead of what's likely the final Senate impeachment vote, and Hamilton heads to movie..

Biden unleashes on Trump in final Iowa blitz: ‘He’s more a bully than a president’

Hours before President Trump was scheduled to arrive in Iowa to hold a large rally ahead of Monday’s caucuses, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden...
FOXNews.com

Trump calls Iowa Democratic caucuses an 'unmitigated disaster'

No definitive timetable has been given for the release of official results from Monday's caucuses.
Politico

