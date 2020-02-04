Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > 2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary

2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary

CBS News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign announced they raised $25 million in the month of January alone. The record numbers come as the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls ramp up their ad buys ahead of the New Hampshire primary. CBS News political unit associate producer Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN with more on the candidates' investments.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats Arrive In New Hampshire For Primary Battle With No Iowa Caucus Winner

Democrats Arrive In New Hampshire For Primary Battle With No Iowa Caucus Winner 01:42

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports from Manchester.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders touts Iowa win in New Hampshire run up [Video]Sanders touts Iowa win in New Hampshire run up

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders moved around New Hampshire Saturday declaring a win in Iowa, as a new tracking poll showed he has lost ground to Pete Buttigieg ahead of this week&apos;s primary.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Must-stop home in New Hampshire [Video]Must-stop home in New Hampshire

Nearly all Democratic presidential candidates campaigning in New Hampshire paid a visit to the home of someone you&apos;ve probably never heard of: Carlos Cardona. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats face off in New Hampshire debate

The field of Democratic presidential hopefuls has shrunk to just a handful as the remaining candidates took to the debate stage on Friday night, just a few days...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyReutersSeattle TimesReuters IndiaFOXNews.com

New Hampshire primary race heats up following Iowa caucus debacle

As the results from the Iowa caucuses continue to come in, 2020 candidates are hitting the campaign trail in New Hampshire, which holds its primary next Tuesday....
CBS News


Tweets about this

McMurchie

LumpyMilk 🤖 Automated News 4 U🙏 2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary. https://t.co/7uyFrMFpxs 1 day ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter 2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary https://t.co/Uxs3pp71Us (via @Newsfusion #Push2 days ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: 2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary https://t.co/ltj1g7xr0K 2 days ago

carlos_ecks

carlos ecks RT @raybae689: 2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary https://t.co/FTKZU0mZuR https://t.co/fpzpdXHofm 2 days ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat ##2020 ##Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary https://t.co/fIFtgilhS8 https://t.co/IaOxfsqWyQ 2 days ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal 2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary https://t.co/Y1TesOxD8v https://t.co/tgAcxwCZFh 2 days ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato 2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary https://t.co/aUipoWYDTW https://t.co/i7k3hemhLH 2 days ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News 2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary https://t.co/S0WxTj8Krz https://t.co/PWDc7siMx7 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.