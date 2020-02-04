2020 Democrats increase ad buys ahead of New Hampshire primary

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign announced they raised $25 million in the month of January alone. The record numbers come as the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls ramp up their ad buys ahead of the New Hampshire primary. CBS News political unit associate producer Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN with more on the candidates' investments. 👓 View full article

