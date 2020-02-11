Democratic candidates target Trump in New Hampshire as voting gets underway

Voting is underway in New Hampshire, where the nation's first primary could help narrow the field of Democratic candidates. The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg leading the pack. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN from a polling station in Manchester with the latest.



