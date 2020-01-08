Global  

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on ERA questions: Time to 'start over'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioned calls to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution amid renewed speculation, instead suggesting the U.S. start over with the ratification process. 
👓 View full article
