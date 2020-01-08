Ruth Bader Ginsburg on ERA questions: Time to 'start over'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioned calls to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution amid renewed speculation, instead suggesting the U.S. start over with the ratification process.

