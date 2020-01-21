Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > House Republicans boycott intel hearing, accuse Schiff of ignoring FISA abuse

House Republicans boycott intel hearing, accuse Schiff of ignoring FISA abuse

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee dramatically boycotted a public hearing Wednesday morning, after accusing Chairman Adam Schiff of ignoring Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse following the release of a scathing Justice Department inspector general report which revealed significant misconduct.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional speech..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses [Video]Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

House Impeachment Manager and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivers a blistering critique of the arguments offered by President Trump’s defense team.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republicans boycott committee hearing on national security

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee cite the committee's lack of hearings on FISA abuse as the reason for their boycott.
CBS News

House Intel Republicans Boycott Hearing, Citing Schiff’s Failure To Hold Hearing On FISA Abuse

Republicans send scorching letter to Schiff
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.