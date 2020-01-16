House Votes To Revive Equal Rights Amendment, Removing Ratification Deadline

Changing the deadline is one way ERA proponents are trying to make the amendment part of the Constitution, but there isn't legal consensus on the tactic, and the Senate is expected to kill the bill.



Recent related videos from verified sources Virginia becomes 38th State to ratify the equal rights amendment On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:11Published on January 16, 2020 Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:11Published on January 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources House repeals deadline to ratify Equal Rights Amendment Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, but the original deadline to ratify was 1982

House passes bill to revive Equal Rights Amendment The ERA, first proposed in the 1920s, was adopted by Congress in the 1970s, but not enough states ratified it before a 1982 deadline.

