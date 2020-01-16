House Votes To Revive Equal Rights Amendment, Removing Ratification Deadline
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Changing the deadline is one way ERA proponents are trying to make the amendment part of the Constitution, but there isn't legal consensus on the tactic, and the Senate is expected to kill the bill.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Jackie Speier and other lawmakers on Wednesday said the expired "arbitrary" deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment should be eliminated so it can become a constitutional amendment. The deadline expired in 1982, but Virginia last month...