Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > House Votes To Revive Equal Rights Amendment, Removing Ratification Deadline

House Votes To Revive Equal Rights Amendment, Removing Ratification Deadline

NPR Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Changing the deadline is one way ERA proponents are trying to make the amendment part of the Constitution, but there isn't legal consensus on the tactic, and the Senate is expected to kill the bill.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Lawmakers push to enshrine women's rights in Constitution

Lawmakers push to enshrine women's rights in Constitution 01:51

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Jackie Speier and other lawmakers on Wednesday said the expired &quot;arbitrary&quot; deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment should be eliminated so it can become a constitutional amendment. The deadline expired in 1982, but Virginia last month...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia becomes 38th State to ratify the equal rights amendment [Video]Virginia becomes 38th State to ratify the equal rights amendment

On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment [Video]Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House repeals deadline to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, but the original deadline to ratify was 1982
CBS News

House passes bill to revive Equal Rights Amendment

The ERA, first proposed in the 1920s, was adopted by Congress in the 1970s, but not enough states ratified it before a 1982 deadline.
Politico

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.