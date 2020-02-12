GaltsGulch #OligarchBloomberg campaign downplays report he is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate https://t.co/AdjGBUl3ej 10 seconds ago Mike Sizow Bloomberg campaign downplays report he is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate https://t.co/yYfM9dMIJX… https://t.co/uaKGHufFpy 3 minutes ago patricia shepard Bloomberg camp downplays Clinton ticket option https://t.co/sPauwOuFsF 5 minutes ago Democrat Boricua @Teesa_Michele @nypost Bloomberg camp downplays Clinton ticket option https://t.co/rGDAysQFoA He is another Hypocri… https://t.co/VrrGlyiSIG 5 minutes ago Melo RT @socialiststeve6: I literally can't imagine a more pathetic ticket to go against Trump; a racist billionaire and someone who has already… 5 minutes ago Marty RT @Jeh57John: Bloomberg campaign downplays report he is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate https://t.co/LLjqjTU0fA 6 minutes ago Lynn Purcell So they think we're idiots. #Bloomberg #Clinton Bloomberg camp downplays Clinton ticket option https://t.co/mmryHGj0Yx 7 minutes ago Marcel Regensburg MSN Adam Shaw 1 hr ago --------------------------------- IS THAT A DENIAL? Billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidenti… https://t.co/50qgPud4nr 9 minutes ago