Bloomberg campaign downplays report he is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate

FOXNews.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign on Saturday downplayed a report that he is considering 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as his pick for vice president.
News video: Bloomberg Reportedly Considering Hillary Clinton As His Running Mate

Bloomberg Reportedly Considering Hillary Clinton As His Running Mate 00:45

 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is reportedly considering choosing Hillary Clinton to be his vice presidential running mate.

Hillary Clinton Calls Out Trump's Tactics Intimidating A Judge [Video]Hillary Clinton Calls Out Trump's Tactics Intimidating A Judge

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared President Donald Trump to a fascist. This comes after Trump attacked a federal judge on Twitter over Roger Stone’s criminal sentencing. The..

Emails Continue to Dog Clinton Campaign [Video]Emails Continue to Dog Clinton Campaign

Donald Trump heads to Texas today to fundraise and rally supporters. While the controversy over Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server continues to loom over her campaign.

Drudge Scoop: Mike Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton as Running Mate

Mike Bloomberg is considering former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for his Vice Presidential pick, reported Matt Drudge
Ex-Clinton Aide Rips 'Defective Product' Mike Bloomberg After Report He's Mulling Hillary as Running Mate

Former Hillary Clinton senior aide Zerlina Maxwell ripped Mike Bloomberg after Matt Drudge reported that the former New York mayor is considering Clinton as his
