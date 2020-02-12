Global  

Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate after surging poll numbers

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate, according to a new poll. The national poll has Bloomberg in second place with 19%, behind Bernie Sanders’ commanding 31% lead. Bloomberg’s campaign recently put out an ad attacking Sanders’ devoted base, known sometimes as “Bernie Bros.” Nikole Killion breaks down how the campaigns are responding ahead of the Nevada caucus, where Bloomberg will not be running.
News video: Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg

Democratic rivals take aim at billionaire Bloomberg 02:39

 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg unveiled new ads aimed at boosting his standing with black Americans as his primary rivals attacked his record on race and his free-wheeling political spending. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Bloomberg to Trump: Keep 'sending in' the tweets [Video]Bloomberg to Trump: Keep 'sending in' the tweets

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump&apos;s Thursday morning Twitter insult, where Trump called Bloomberg a &quot;LOSER&quot; who..

Trump calls Bloomberg a debate 'lightweight' [Video]Trump calls Bloomberg a debate 'lightweight'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday insulted Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg&apos;s debate skills but said he&apos;d &quot;rather run against Bloomberg than..

Bloomberg qualifies for next debate after poll boost

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday qualified for this week's Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, putting him on the same stage as his...
Reuters

Campaign 2020: Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Nevada Debate

The former New York City mayor’s campaign made the announcement Tuesday morning, after the latest poll results showed him with 19% support nationwide.
CBS 2

