Melania Trump honored by Palm Beach Atlantic University with 'Woman of Distinction' award

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
First Lady Melania Trump received a standing ovation as she took the stage to accept an award as Palm Beach University’s 2020 “Woman of Distinction.”
First lady Melania Trump honored by Christian college

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump touted her “Be Best” program and the Trump administration’s battle against the opioid crisis as she...
First Lady Melania Trump Recognized As ‘2020 Woman Of Distinction’ In Palm Beach

First Lady Melania Trump is in South Florida Wednesday afternoon to receive the 2020 Woman of Distinction award from Palm Beach Atlantic University.
