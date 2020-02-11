Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds

Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Attorney General of Minnesota Keith Ellison asked on Thursday whether anyone could send him an "example" of a Bernie Sanders supporter being bad," noting that he's "never seen" one of Sanders' fans be "unusally mean or rude." Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot and nearly killed by a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2017, quickly responded, "I can think of an example."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sander: Least Wealthy Member Of Congress

Bernie Sander: Least Wealthy Member Of Congress 00:32

 Sen. Bernie Sanders is known as one of the least wealthy members of Congress. Sanders earns a yearly salary of $174,000 as a senator and his total assets were less than $750,000 in 2015. Financial-disclosure documents show he made more than $1 million in 2016 and 2017 from royalties from his books....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass [Video]Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Bernie Sanders Responds To Questions About If He's Too Far To The Left [Video]Bernie Sanders Responds To Questions About If He's Too Far To The Left

Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders downplayed concerns expressed by some in his party, that as a self-described Democratic Socialist, he is too far to the left to beat President Donald..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar on Bernie Sanders: I Would ‘Have Trouble’ With Socialist Leading the 2020 Dem Ticket

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) swiped at Bernie Sanders by reaffirming her stance that moderate Democrats would have a problem if the party nominates a socialist...
Mediaite

Bernie Sanders tears into Michael Bloomberg, says Dem billionaire can’t beat Trump

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders has long identified his chief political adversaries as “millionaires and billionaires.” But in Las Vegas on...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

gatorbrat696

Wayne cook🇺🇸🦅🐊🐊🏳️🏴🏁 RT @judyann451: Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds https://t.c… 1 minute ago

shadesome

Hort RT @im4ia: Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds https://t.co/Fhy… 1 minute ago

TheStranger

The Stranger 🗞 Bernie Sanders's most ardent online fans have come back to haunt him. https://t.co/cbgEvYozUB 5 minutes ago

Bakerfour

Bakerfour❤️🇺🇸 RT @JonReynolds6: Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds https://t… 5 minutes ago

nscrowba

make it snappy RT @Summer_Of62: Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds https://t.… 6 minutes ago

F1REPL4GUE

Cloud_lillie No of course not!! They are so sweet. Innocent little angels. They even send gifts only they are in the form of bu… https://t.co/BzHFvZLcRO 9 minutes ago

swterry91

SWT "Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds"… https://t.co/N606KV9ms5 12 minutes ago

im4ia

Dean Johnson Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds https://t.co/FhymOlzcg3 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.