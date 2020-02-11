Bernie Sanders fans have 'never' been 'unusually mean,' Dem says; Scalise, shot by Sanders supporter, responds
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Attorney General of Minnesota Keith Ellison asked on Thursday whether anyone could send him an "example" of a Bernie Sanders supporter being bad," noting that he's "never seen" one of Sanders' fans be "unusally mean or rude." Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who was shot and nearly killed by a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2017, quickly responded, "I can think of an example."
