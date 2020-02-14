Global  

Roger Stone's legal team files request for Judge Jackson's removal from case

Saturday, 22 February 2020
The legal team of Roger Stone – the former adviser to President Trump who received a 40-month prison sentence this week – filed court documents Friday to have the judge removed from his case.
Stone Gets 40 Months

Stone Gets 40 Months 00:37

 Roger Stone, the longtime GOP strategist, is going to jail. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. He will also serve two years of probation following his prison term, and perform 250 hours of community service. He was convicted...

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

On Feb. 20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S...

Roger Stone lawyers ask for judge's recusal

In her closing remarks, Jackson said "the jurors who served with integrity under difficult circumstances cared," while Stone's lawyers are arguing at least one...
CBS News

Roger Stone again asks court for new trial

The request is under seal, but its existence was mentioned in an order by the judge in the case, Amy Berman Jackson.
CBS News

