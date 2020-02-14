Roger Stone’s legal team files request for Judge Jackson’s removal from case
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () The legal team of Roger Stone – the former adviser to President Trump who received a 40-month prison sentence this week – filed court documents Friday to have the judge removed from his case.
Roger Stone, the longtime GOP strategist, is going to jail. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine. He will also serve two years of probation following his prison term, and perform 250 hours of community service. He was convicted...
Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S...