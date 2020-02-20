Bloomberg campaign office in Utah vandalized, one day after pointing finger at Bernie supporters for similar incident
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Michael Bloomberg's campaign headquarters in Utah was vandalized Friday night, just a day after his Knoxville office was defaced and Bloomberg's team pointed the finger at the rhetoric from White House rival Bernie Sanders.
From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to scramble even further the party's urgent quest to defeat...