Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Bloomberg campaign office in Utah vandalized, one day after pointing finger at Bernie supporters for similar incident

Bloomberg campaign office in Utah vandalized, one day after pointing finger at Bernie supporters for similar incident

FOXNews.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Michael Bloomberg's campaign headquarters in Utah was vandalized Friday night, just a day after his Knoxville office was defaced and Bloomberg's team pointed the finger at the rhetoric from White House rival Bernie Sanders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate

Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate 02:14

 From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to scramble even further the party's urgent quest to defeat...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate [Video]Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders as 2020 Democratic Nominee [Video]Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders as 2020 Democratic Nominee

Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders as 2020 Democratic Nominee On Feb. 23, Marianne Williamson voiced her support for former Democratic rival Bernie Sanders. She made the endorsement at..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders' 'Trump-like rhetoric' encouraged vandals, Bloomberg camp says

Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign on Friday alleged that rival Bernie Sanders’ “Trump-like rhetoric” encouraged supporters to vandalize a...
Reuters

Bloomberg campaigns in Utah after first debate

One day after his first appearance in a Democratic presidential debate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg took his campaign to Salt Lake City. (Feb....
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.