Sanders congratulates Biden on primary win, eyes Super Tuesday: 'You cannot win them all'
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Following Joe Biden's South Carolina primary victory, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a campaign rally in Virginia and congratulated the former vice president, before setting his sights on Super Tuesday.
GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.