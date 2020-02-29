Sanders congratulates Biden on primary win, eyes Super Tuesday: 'You cannot win them all'

Global  

Following Joe Biden's South Carolina primary victory, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a campaign rally in Virginia and congratulated the former vice president, before setting his sights on Super Tuesday. 
Credit: Wochit News
Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid

Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid

 GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer..

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary [Video]Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders..

Biden hopes South Carolina win boosts him on Super Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden scored a thundering victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on the strength of African American support, a decisive...
Seattle Times

Big South Carolina win gives Joe Biden campaign new life; Super Tuesday showdown awaits

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering...
Reuters India

