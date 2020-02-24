Global  

Obama calls Biden to congratulate him on South Carolina, report says

FOXNews.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama—who vowed not to endorse any candidate during the primary—congratulated his former vice president, Joe Biden, over his solid win in South Carolina on Saturday, which injected life into his campaign and ended Mayor Pete Buttiegieg's run.
Obama Demands South Carolina Stations Stop Running Misleading Ad Where He Appears to Attack Biden

Former president Barack Obama has demanded South Carolina television stations to stop running an ad attacking former vice president Joe Biden.
No. 3 House Democrat Clyburn of South Carolina to back Biden for president: Politico

Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives and an influential black lawmaker from the early voting state of South Carolina, is expected on...
