Federal judge slams AG Barr over Mueller report, vows to review unredacted version

Friday, 6 March 2020
A federal judge has vowed to review an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation in order to determine if those redactions, ordered by Attorney General William Barr, were warranted and followed federal guidelines. 
News video: Immigration Czar Cuccinelli's Appointment Dubbed Illegal

Immigration Czar Cuccinelli's Appointment Dubbed Illegal 00:48

 A federal judge has ruled Ken Cuccinelli was appointed to his job unlawfully. Now, Business Insider reports the policies of President Donald Trump's top immigration official must be "set aside." Cuccinelli was appointed as the acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services last...

Barr To Meet With Senate GOP [Video]Barr To Meet With Senate GOP

Attorney General William Barr will meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at their weekly lunch, according to a source familiar with the planning. The gathering is..

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source [Video]Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source

Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning. Barr is said to have been considering the option due to President Trump’s tweets about the Justice Department. Barr has told people close to..

Dan Abrams: Federal Judge Not Trusting DOJ’s Mueller Report Redactions a ‘Stunning Rebuke’ to AG Barr

Dan Abrams said that the content of federal Judge Reggie Walton's order demanding the unredacted Mueller report constitutes a "stunning rebuke" of Attorney...
Mediaite Also reported by •The AgeCBC.caeuronewsNYTimes.comCBS News

Judge Rebukes Barr’s Handling of Mueller Report

Judge Rebukes Barr’s Handling of Mueller ReportA federal judge Thursday sharply rebuked Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the special counsel’s Russia report, saying Barr had made “misleading...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comeuronewsSydney Morning HeraldNYTimes.comCBS News

