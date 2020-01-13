Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Aaron Schock, the former Republican congressman, comes out as gay

Aaron Schock, the former Republican congressman, comes out as gay

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Aaron Schock, the ex-congressman and former rising star in the Republican Party, announced Thursday that he is gay and expressed remorse for voting against gay marriage when he held his seat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'

Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay' 00:40

 Former Congressman Aaron Schock says he's gay.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison [Video]Former Rep. Collins sentenced to 26 months in prison

Chris Collins, a former U.S. congressman from New York who was an early backer of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $200,000 on Friday after pleading guilty to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published

Congressman Switches from Democrat to Republican, Rival Hires His Ex-Campaign Manager [Video]Congressman Switches from Democrat to Republican, Rival Hires His Ex-Campaign Manager

The campaign manager for a New Jersey congressman who recently changed parties, has jumped staffs to face his former boss in the 2020 election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aaron Schock: Former Republican congressman who voted against numerous pieces of LGBT+ legislation comes out as gay

Mr Schock says that were he in Congress now, he would support LGBT+ rights in every way — but many noted the lack of an apology for his record in his statement
Independent

Aaron Schock, Former Illinois Congressman, Comes Out as Gay

Mr. Schock, a Republican, resigned from Congress in 2015 after he came under fire for lavish spending. His announcement prompted criticism about his voting...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

PatchamLabour

Hollingbury & Patcham Labour Party RT @Independent: Former Republican congressman who voted against numerous pieces of LGBT+ legislation comes out as gay https://t.co/AhNWZnJ… 12 seconds ago

FakerDRA

Sandra T RT @nytimes: Aaron Schock, a former Republican Congressman who resigned in 2015 as he faced questions about his adherence to spending rules… 34 seconds ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Aaron Schock, the former Republican congressman, comes out as gay https://t.co/7jVDebx5H6 https://t.co/rX2gEWER5v 2 minutes ago

Bonznstonz

Rockman Aaron Schock, the former Republican congressman, comes out as gay https://t.co/NUMz2oTord #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

gmarie55

gmarie 🎼🌊🍎 #TeamTrudeau & #Warren2020 Aaron Schock’s Gay Coming Out Doesn&#39;t Cancel Out His Hypocrisy, Vanity, and The Harm He Did https://t.co/56VRY2ZyGb via @thedailybeast 3 minutes ago

04Aidee

Aidee_04_ Another hypocritical Christian conservative: extreme homophobe who is also gay. Former Republican Congressman Aar… https://t.co/G863num67Y 7 minutes ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Aaron Schock, the former #Republican #Congressman, comes out as gay https://t.co/OxVAJW1oLU https://t.co/jgrbe94wte 8 minutes ago

Jerri_Lynn25

JerriLynn RT @blakersdozen: Aaron Schock’s Gay Coming Out Doesn't Cancel Out His Hypocrisy, Vanity, and The Harm He Did https://t.co/RwcNq2EFGQ 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.