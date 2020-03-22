Cuomo’s coronavirus TV briefings may have Biden, Sanders worried
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Have Democrats found an alternative to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination. Some seem to think so: The hashtag #PresidentCuomo was trending on social media Saturday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have recently come together to discuss a response to CoronaVirus.
Business Insider reports the two are discussing campaign-level and policy responses to the virus.
Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, told The Washington Post this week that senior...