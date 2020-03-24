Global  

House Dems' emergency coronavirus stimulus bill includes $35M for JFK Performing Arts Center

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
House Democrats are being criticized on Monday for allotting expenses in their proposal of an emergency stimulus bill that has nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak, including $35 million meant for the John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts in Washington D.C.  
 U.S. Senate Democrats blocked a massive coronavirus stimulus bill from advancing on Sunday (March 22), as Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns that the bill would benefit corporate interests at the expense of hospitals, healthcare workers, cities and states. Gloria Tso reports.

