Coburn earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick during his tenure in the Senate

You Might Like

Tweets about this Classic Movies 🎞 RT @jilevin: Tom Coburn, former Republican senator and Oklahoma physician, has died https://t.co/LSmjMLzoxH 10 seconds ago Your Mom RT @CBSNews: Tom Coburn, former Republican senator and Oklahoma physician, has died https://t.co/orY7KdQxKM https://t.co/yVOfG1lENz 6 minutes ago Blanche Victoria Former Republican Oklahoma Senator, dies of Cancer - Tom Coburn- https://t.co/5ZqWE9B8YS 8 minutes ago Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Tom Coburn, former Republican senator and Oklahoma physician, has died https://t.co/Z1mowTNHNd 11 minutes ago MedicalQuack RT @CBSNews: Tom Coburn, former Republican senator and Oklahoma physician, has died https://t.co/mqdWGeFXwn https://t.co/Tw5Wb3qnhW 13 minutes ago Patrick Burglass RIP Dr. Coburn. Noted opponent of deficit spending and pork barrel projects and proponent of amendments conventions… https://t.co/ejKZzZwCLL 16 minutes ago Donna Kosenko RT @Alexrosstweets: Tom Coburn, former Oklahoma Republican senator, dead at age 72 https://t.co/R2scb9Qj3j 16 minutes ago TIMES FAMOUS Tom Coburn, former Republican senator and Oklahoma physician, has died https://t.co/ptptTw7c30 https://t.co/O9Uw4qWsiF 17 minutes ago