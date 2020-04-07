John Lewis endorses Biden: 'He will lead our country to a better place'

Democratic Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon from Georgia, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, becoming the latest prominent black lawmaker to support the Democratic front-runner’s candidacy.

Tweets about this materia1wor1d RT @RedTRaccoon: Civil rights icon John Lewis endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/dGYphmuOj0 7 seconds ago MagaSaga2020 RT @pdjf1: If true that he endorses Biden he should also be mdeically tested for some type of brain damage. #TrumpRocks https://t.co/tfM8Pr… 13 seconds ago 🤟🤙👍 Ray RT @Alyssa_Milano: Georgia Congressman, civil rights icon John Lewis endorses Joe Biden. "We need Joe Biden now, more than ever before," L… 14 seconds ago TJ 🌊 Joe Biden is "...a man of courage, a man with a great conscience, a man of faith. He will be a great president. He… https://t.co/CetwdnA1LQ 17 seconds ago Lynn Eddy RT @ArletteSaenz: Civil rights icon John Lewis endorses @JoeBiden, saying “we need his leadership now more than ever before." https://t.co/… 19 seconds ago Sheri Lynn Pritchett RT @CNNKeith: Civil rights icon John Lewis endorses ⁦@JoeBiden “⁩I have a few health problems now, but they will not be with me forever. I… 19 seconds ago Cheeto Meltdown RT @RTMcFadyen: Civil rights icon John Lewis endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/FxZzwDyLI0 21 seconds ago Finch RT @DrDooleyMD: Rep. John Lewis, “civil rights icon”, endorses man who lied about his participation in the civil rights movement and was th… 24 seconds ago