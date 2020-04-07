Global  

John Lewis endorses Biden: 'He will lead our country to a better place'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Democratic Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon from Georgia, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, becoming the latest prominent black lawmaker to support the Democratic front-runner’s candidacy.
