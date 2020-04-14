Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Washington AG Ferguson sues Facebook again, saying it’s still selling political ads without adequate disclosures

Washington AG Ferguson sues Facebook again, saying it’s still selling political ads without adequate disclosures

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The attorney general's lawsuit alleges Facebook continued to sell online political ads after November 2018, after saying it would no longer accept such ads.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WashingtonCOG

WashingtonCOG ICYMI: More on @AGOWA again suing #Facebook over alleged violations of WA state's campaign finance disclosure laws.… https://t.co/ab7pLTCGr7 14 minutes ago

florentynasPSC

Cindy RT @WAGOP: Washington State is the ONLY state that doesn’t allow Facebook ads and here is our Attorney General, @BobFergusonAG, wasting tax… 26 minutes ago

njr4004

Nick Robinson WA AG getting things done... 👍"Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a new lawsuit against Facebook claimi… https://t.co/MStpgey1GB 2 hours ago

Accountable_Org

Campaign for Accountability Washington AG sues Facebook for repeatedly violating the state's campaign finance law. https://t.co/pB9OfTsD8B 4 hours ago

lelis_nic

Lisa Nicholson RT @seattletimes: The attorney general's lawsuit alleges Facebook continued to sell online political ads after November 2018, after saying… 4 hours ago

ConsultantsUnlt

Consultants UnLimited The correct lede is #Washington State AG #Ferguson sues @facebook >> AGAIN << for their FAILURE to abide by a law… https://t.co/J3robpcYmn 4 hours ago

SNMrepeal1639

SilentnomoreRepeal1639 BobFergusonAG: RT seattletimes: The attorney general's lawsuit alleges Facebook continued to sell online political… https://t.co/KKCl4JMOb7 4 hours ago

tccorb

tom Corbett Stop using Facebook https://t.co/ksX0TnqALv https://t.co/OFKP71yPaB 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.