Elizabeth Warren Backs Biden, Extending Display Of Party Unity

NPR Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has given former Vice President Joe Biden the third high-profile endorsement this week, along with Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity 01:12

 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, delivering another high-profile backing from a liberal former rival as he aims to unify the Democratic Party ahead of a bruising contest with Republican President Donald Trump. This report produced by...

krystyna4450

Krystyna4450 Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden: Fake Indian Backs Fake Catholic https://t.co/EAzRGhE9lR 1 minute ago

celiadonam

Célia RT @LifeNewsToo: BREAKING NEWS: Elizabeth Warren just endorsed Joe Biden.... So a fake Indian supports a fake Catholic. https://t.co/YnE… 6 minutes ago

JerseyRed3

JerseyRed RT @forwardarc: 👏Warren endorses Biden. “In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans… 12 minutes ago

twothewoods1

Clarisse Fryrear RT @NPR: "In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective gove… 21 minutes ago

DrPresage

Andy - ☮️ - RT @DrPresage: #Warren's endorsement is the third high-profile endorsement for #Biden this week, following Vermont Sen. Bernie #Sanders on… 22 minutes ago

barelyAmericana

Sara Ibanez RT @LifeNewsHQ: BREAKING NEWS: Elizabeth Warren just endorsed Joe Biden.... So a fake Indian supports a fake Catholic. https://t.co/KfKg… 27 minutes ago

AngelWhyspr

VOTE TO SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY RT @NPR: Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden for president — rounding out a string of big endorsements as Democratic leaders rally arou… 34 minutes ago

Watchdogsniffer

Watchdog Progressive RT @nprpolitics: Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden for president, the latest in a series of endorsements as major Democratic figures… 35 minutes ago

