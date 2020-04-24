Global  

Joe Biden predicts that Trump will try and delay 2020 election

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential candidate predicted Thursday that Trump will work to delay the election amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a pool report.
