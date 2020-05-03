Global  

DNC’s Perez on call for Biden investigation: ‘This is like the Hillary emails’

FOXNews.com Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez vehemently defended former vice president Joe Biden against sexual assault allegations, and supported Biden’s call to keep the University of Delaware from releasing records of his time in the Senate at the time of the alleged incident.
DNC Chair Defends Biden on Tara Reade Allegation, Says Records Search ‘Like the Hillary Emails, Because There Was Nothing There’

DNC Chair *Tom Perez* defended *Joe Biden* Sunday morning from former staffer *Tara Reade's* allegation of sexual assault against the then-Delaware senator.
