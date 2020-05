Credit: Wochit Business - Published 13 hours ago Projections From The Trump Administration Show 3,000 People A Day Could Die Through June 00:32 A shocking estimate that 3,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 each day by June 1 has been announced. The startling numbers are from an internal Trump administration projection. The data shows that if 3,000 people die from the virus every day during the month, a total of 90,000 people would die....