Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital after infection

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday following an infection caused by a gallstone, the Supreme Court said in a statement. 
