Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court enters week of high-profile cases featuring Trump tax returns

FOXNews.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
The Supreme Court continues to hear oral arguments via teleconference this week, with several high-profile cases on the calendar dealing with issues including the Electoral College, religious freedom, and President Trump's tax returns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records

US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees. According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s financial records. Yet the U.S. Supreme Court justices did not go easy on the attorney, asking several...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today [Video]

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump's taxes, bank records today

The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Supreme Court Sides With Trump Administration On Shielding Mueller Probe Grand Jury Materials [Video]

Supreme Court Sides With Trump Administration On Shielding Mueller Probe Grand Jury Materials

The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration in a key ruling.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court hears momentous cases involving access to Trump tax, business records

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday considers three blockbuster cases that will affect President Donald Trump's attempts to shield certain of his financial...
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattlePI.comWorldNewsSeattle TimesNYTimes.com

Babri Masjid demolition: Supreme Court fixes Aug 31 as new deadline for special court to deliver judgement

Three other high-profile accused Giriraj Kishore, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia died during trial and the proceedings...
Zee News Also reported by •NPRWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this