Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pence keeping his distance from Trump for a few days: White House

Reuters Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is keeping his distance from President Donald Trump for a few days in the wake of his press secretary testing positive for the coronavirus, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: VP Pence Self-Isolates After Exposure To COVID-19

VP Pence Self-Isolates After Exposure To COVID-19 00:41

 US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House. According to Reuters, the move comes after an aide was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Pence has repeatedly tested negative, including on Sunday. President Donald Trump has also been recently exposed to COVID-19,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Axios on HBO - Clip - Vice President Mike Pence on Face Mask Usage in the White House [Video]

Axios on HBO - Clip - Vice President Mike Pence on Face Mask Usage in the White House

Axios on HBO - Clip - Vice President Mike Pence on Face Mask Usage in the White House in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:43Published
Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive [Video]

Mike Pence Chooses To Keep Distance From Trump After His Spokeswoman Tests Positive

The White House said Vice President Mike Pence will “keep his distance for a few days” from President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, the news comes after one of his top staffers..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

White House: Pence will 'keep his distance' from Trump for a few days after aide's positive coronavirus test

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence has chosen to “keep his distance” from President Trump after the...
FOXNews.com

Donald Trump thinks COVID-19 fight's over?

The Trump administration has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on COVID-19 and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this