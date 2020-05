You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Says He Misses Ailes At Fox News



According to Business Insider, cable news outlet Fox News has drawn criticism over its handling of the coronavirus. A large demographic block of older viewers who are more vulnerable to COVID-19... Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published 7 hours ago Trump: Roger Stone Has Been Treated 'Very Unfairly'



President Trump tweeted about Roger Stone. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:33 Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kennedy defends Barr for overruling prosecutors in Roger Stone case Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana says the decision to change the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone is "the way the process works."

CBS News 5 days ago



Department of Justice reversal in Roger Stone case sparks outrage A surprising reversal in the criminal case of President Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has sparked outrage and accusations of interference. Four career...

CBS News 5 days ago





Tweets about this