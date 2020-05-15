Global  

Pentagon confirms development of hypersonic weapons after Trump talks up ‘super duper missiles’

FOXNews.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
A Defense Department spokesman on Friday confirmed that the Pentagon is developing hypersonic weapons after President Trump, earlier in the day, claimed the existence of a “super duper missile.”
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Announces The US Working On 'Super Duper Missile'

Trump Announces The US Working On 'Super Duper Missile' 00:32

 President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is creating a “super duper missile.” He said: “ We have no choice with the adversaries we have out there.” According to Business Insider, Trump said the missile is 17 times faster than the ones they have right now. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did...

Trump, Unveiling Space Force Flag, Touts What He Calls New 'Super Duper Missile'

President Trump held a ceremony with senior defense officials to unfurl the official flag of the Space Force and boasted about what he called powerful new...
NPR


