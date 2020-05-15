Pentagon confirms development of hypersonic weapons after Trump talks up ‘super duper missiles’
Friday, 15 May 2020 () A Defense Department spokesman on Friday confirmed that the Pentagon is developing hypersonic weapons after President Trump, earlier in the day, claimed the existence of a “super duper missile.”
President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is creating a “super duper missile.” He said: “ We have no choice with the adversaries we have out there.” According to Business Insider, Trump said the missile is 17 times faster than the ones they have right now. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did...