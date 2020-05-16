Global  

Special Report: House Democrats announce articles of impeachment against Trump

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic chairs of six House committees revealed articles of impeachment against President Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It's only the fourth time in history that Congress is acting to potentially remove a president from office. Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchor a CBS News Special Report from New York with reports from Nancy Cordes on Capitol Hill and Weijia Jiang at the White House.
News video: House Democrats Expects To Pass Coronavirus Stimulus Package While Trump Announces New Vaccine Developments

House Democrats Expects To Pass Coronavirus Stimulus Package While Trump Announces New Vaccine Developments 01:50

 In Washington, House Democrats are expected to pass their massive new coronavirus stimulus package, and President Donald Trump announced new developments in the race to a vaccine; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

