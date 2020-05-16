Special Report: House Democrats announce articles of impeachment against Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic chairs of six House committees revealed articles of impeachment against President Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It's only the fourth time in history that Congress is acting to potentially remove a president from office. Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchor a CBS News Special Report from New York with reports from Nancy Cordes on Capitol Hill and Weijia Jiang at the White House.