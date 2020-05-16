Special Report: House Democrats announce articles of impeachment against Trump

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources White House Says Mike Pompeo Suggested Firing Steve Linick



President Donald Trump fired the State Department’s inspector general, Steve Linick. The White House said Trump did so at the recommendation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago Democrats Launch Investigation Of The Removal Of Inspector General Steve Linick



Democrats in Congress launched another investigation against President Donald Trump. They accused Trump of trying to fire the State Department’s internal watchdog because he went against his.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources As House Democrats move forward on drafting articles of impeachment, Trump dimisses inquiry In Washington, House Democrats are in the final stages of preparing articles of impeachment. President Trump once again dismissed the inquiry on his way to...

CBS News 2 days ago



House Democrats to unveil articles of impeachment House Democrats plan to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday. Sources tell CBS News the inquiry, led by congressmen Jerry Nadler...

CBS News 2 days ago





Tweets about this