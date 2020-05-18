Trump calls Obama "incompetent" after former president criticizes coronavirus response
Monday, 18 May 2020 () President Trump is firing back at former President Barack Obama after Mr. Obama criticized the response to the coronavirus over the weekend. In a pair of virtual graduation speeches, Mr. Obama said the pandemic has exposed a lack of leadership in the U.S. Ed O'Keefe reports.
US President Donald Trump has escalated his war of words with Barack Obama, labelling his predecessor a "grossly incompetent" president. Mr Trump's comments come after Mr Obama criticised the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.