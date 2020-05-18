Global  

Trump calls Obama "incompetent" after former president criticizes coronavirus response

CBS News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
President Trump is firing back at former President Barack Obama after Mr. Obama criticized the response to the coronavirus over the weekend. In a pair of virtual graduation speeches, Mr. Obama said the pandemic has exposed a lack of leadership in the U.S. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump calls Obama 'grossly incompetent'

Donald Trump calls Obama 'grossly incompetent' 00:29

 US President Donald Trump has escalated his war of words with Barack Obama, labelling his predecessor a "grossly incompetent" president. Mr Trump's comments come after Mr Obama criticised the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

