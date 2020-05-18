Global  

Florida’s Marco Rubio Named Acting Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee

Monday, 18 May 2020
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has a new title. He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence community.
 He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence community. Katie Johnston reports.

