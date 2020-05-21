Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kayleigh McEnany slams CNN's Chris Cuomo's use of 'less safe' drug to fight coronavirus

FOXNews.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday called out CNN’s Chris Cuomo for taking a “less safe” version of hydroxychloroquine during his recent bout with the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published
News video: CNN’s Chris Cuomo shows off dance moves in cute TikTok video

CNN’s Chris Cuomo shows off dance moves in cute TikTok video 00:40

 After recovering from COVID-19, Chris Cuomo shows fans he’s still got it in an adorable video with his daughter

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kayleigh McEnany Complains About ‘Coverage’ — From A Comedian [Video]

Kayleigh McEnany Complains About ‘Coverage’ — From A Comedian

The White House press secretary used the daily news briefing to lament negative coverage of President Donald Trump’s claim he’s taking hydroxychloroquine.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:21Published
Trump defends his use of unproven coronavirus treatment [Video]

Trump defends his use of unproven coronavirus treatment

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his use of a prescription malaria drug to try to ward off the novel coronavirus despite medical warnings, saying it was up to individuals to make their..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kayleigh McEnany Rips CNN’s Chris Cuomo For Taking ‘Less Safe Version’ Of Hydroxychloroquine

'Really interesting to have that criticism of the president'
Daily Caller

Man who took video of Ahmaud Arbery's death is a 'pawn in a larger game,' his attorney says

Man who took video of Ahmaud Arbery's death is a 'pawn in a larger game,' his attorney says(CNN)The Georgia man who took video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is "a pawn in a much larger game," his attorney said. Controversy and calls for...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PresshubU

presshub_us Kayleigh McEnany [ foxnews] Kayleigh McEnany slams #CNN's Chris #Cuomo's use of 'less safe' drug to fight corona… https://t.co/AFPdpEZyV5 9 minutes ago

jfwilb

⭐️⭐️⭐️JFW🇺🇸 RT @Chris_1791: Kayleigh McEnany slams CNN's Chris Cuomo's use of 'less safe' drug to fight coronavirus https://t.co/uZyWgWlgJj via @foxnew… 1 hour ago

vliu2010

Vicki Liu Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany slams CNN’s Chris Cuomo https://t.co/ibJa1I4JYq via @ReadTheHornNews 1 hour ago

NCManoukian

NCM #NotABot RT @NCManoukian: Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany slams CNN’s Chris Cuomo https://t.co/atCFO9bYxt via @ReadTheHornNews #BadaBingBadaBoom love he… 2 hours ago

NCManoukian

NCM #NotABot Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany slams CNN’s Chris Cuomo https://t.co/atCFO9bYxt via @ReadTheHornNews #BadaBingBadaBoom love her #Libslayer 2 hours ago

alishajane777

AlishaJane777 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @DENNISRBROOKS1: Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany slams CNN’s Chris Cuomo https://t.co/yaBFuZkFRB via @ReadTheHornNews 2 hours ago

DENNISRBROOKS1

DENNIS R BROOKS Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany slams CNN’s Chris Cuomo https://t.co/yaBFuZkFRB via @ReadTheHornNews 3 hours ago

hazelbrunette

Hazel Eyes Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany slams CNN's Chris Cuomo - The Horn News https://t.co/eYPjrJvsjT 3 hours ago