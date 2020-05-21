Led By Donkeys on their humor-driven campaign to keep Britain in the EU
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () This Fourth of July weekend, the country the U.S. broke away from is struggling with its own independence issues -- specifically, how to leave the European Union. Three years after the Brexit vote, Britain is no closer to agreeing to a deal. A group of four campaigners in London, Led By Donkeys, has taken it upon themselves to launch a passionate plea to remain in Europe, shining a very public spotlight on the politicians who promised Brexit would be easy. Debora Patta reports.