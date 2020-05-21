Led By Donkeys on their humor-driven campaign to keep Britain in the EU Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

This Fourth of July weekend, the country the U.S. broke away from is struggling with its own independence issues -- specifically, how to leave the European Union. Three years after the Brexit vote, Britain is no closer to agreeing to a deal. A group of four campaigners in London, Led By Donkeys, has taken it upon themselves to launch a passionate plea to remain in Europe, shining a very public spotlight on the politicians who promised Brexit would be easy. Debora Patta reports. 👓 View full article

