Rick Dreibelbis RT @Boyd_2650: 🔥🔥Why is there always a fight? Every time we turn around there is another Democrat standing in our way! JUST STOP IT, DEMS 🔥… 10 seconds ago 🌼🌿 Grandma Carey🌿🌼 RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Trump threatens to find new GOP convention site if North Carolina governor won't allow full attendance https://t.co/s1… 43 seconds ago Suzie Wojtkiewicz RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Trump threatens to find new GOP convention site if North Carolina governor won't allow full at… 2 minutes ago John Gonering RT @politicususa: Trump threatened to find a new site for August’s Republican National Convention (RNC) if North Carolina Governor Roy Coop… 2 minutes ago Arthur Bundy Trump threatens to find new convention site if NC bans full attendance https://t.co/NzEX09crdm 3 minutes ago Missy1275* RT @PoliticusSarah: Trump threatened to find a new site for August’s Republican National Convention (RNC) if North Carolina Governor Roy Co… 4 minutes ago Mark Meyer Trump threatens to find new convention site if NC bans full attendance https://t.co/9EX2J07GfW 5 minutes ago Where we're going The extremist narcissist: Trump wants people to die to see him nominated. https://t.co/aTcENZPkrx 6 minutes ago