Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump threatens to find new GOP convention site if North Carolina governor won't allow full attendance

FOXNews.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
President Trump warned Monday that planners would be "reluctantly forced" to find a new site for the Republican National Convention if North Carolina's governor can't guarantee the party will be allowed "full attendance" at the event currently planned in the state's largest city. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Trump Threatens To Pull Republican National Convention From North Carolina

Trump Threatens To Pull Republican National Convention From North Carolina 00:59

 President Trump tweeted about the Republican National Convention.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Dakota's GOP Governor On Wearing Masks: 'Dial Up Your Empathy' [Video]

North Dakota's GOP Governor On Wearing Masks: 'Dial Up Your Empathy'

Business Insider reports North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum got emotional at a press conference on Friday, over the issue of face masks. Burgum, a Republican, called the political debate over to wear masks..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published
Denver mayor, Colorado governor announce new free large-scale testing site at Pepsi Center [Video]

Denver mayor, Colorado governor announce new free large-scale testing site at Pepsi Center

The city of Denver and the governor on Thursday announced a new drive-up testing center at the Pepsi Center that will be free and capable of testing 500 people a day to start.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 27:58Published

Tweets about this

RickDreibelbis

Rick Dreibelbis RT @Boyd_2650: 🔥🔥Why is there always a fight? Every time we turn around there is another Democrat standing in our way! JUST STOP IT, DEMS 🔥… 10 seconds ago

CareyGrandma

🌼🌿 Grandma Carey🌿🌼 RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Trump threatens to find new GOP convention site if North Carolina governor won't allow full attendance https://t.co/s1… 43 seconds ago

suziew411_susan

Suzie Wojtkiewicz RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Trump threatens to find new GOP convention site if North Carolina governor won't allow full at… 2 minutes ago

JGonering

John Gonering RT @politicususa: Trump threatened to find a new site for August’s Republican National Convention (RNC) if North Carolina Governor Roy Coop… 2 minutes ago

ArthurBundy

Arthur Bundy Trump threatens to find new convention site if NC bans full attendance https://t.co/NzEX09crdm 3 minutes ago

missy1275

Missy1275* RT @PoliticusSarah: Trump threatened to find a new site for August’s Republican National Convention (RNC) if North Carolina Governor Roy Co… 4 minutes ago

mmyer1018

Mark Meyer Trump threatens to find new convention site if NC bans full attendance https://t.co/9EX2J07GfW 5 minutes ago

jlhoov22

Where we're going The extremist narcissist: Trump wants people to die to see him nominated. https://t.co/aTcENZPkrx 6 minutes ago