Trump threatens to find new GOP convention site if North Carolina governor won't allow full attendance
Monday, 25 May 2020 () President Trump warned Monday that planners would be "reluctantly forced" to find a new site for the Republican National Convention if North Carolina's governor can't guarantee the party will be allowed "full attendance" at the event currently planned in the state's largest city.
