Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Tim O’Brien, former campaign aide for Mike Bloomberg and a Bloomberg opinion writer was slammed for posting a photo of Joe Biden at a war memorial on Memorial Day and a photo of President Trump golfing on a different day with the caption, “Different approaches to Memorial Day.”
The Bay Area celebrated this Memorial Day after months inside during the shelter in place order. With warm weather blanketing the region, Andria Borba reports, the crowds came out in full force for the..
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:41Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
MB Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day
https://t.co/Kypcnl8zMo 13 seconds ago
Fredo is Ethel's husband Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day https://t.co/FRaSyCT2d2 #FoxNews20 seconds ago
❌ Keith ❌ Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day https://t.co/0InDhOJgyL #FoxNews22 seconds ago
Sam Spade Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day… https://t.co/2tVPci20Xi 1 minute ago
Jeannie Bradshaw Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day
https://t.co/Eiy07ifYzu 3 minutes ago
Bob MadeInTheUSA⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸1️⃣7️⃣ Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day
https://t.co/kuIbiBfJQE 3 minutes ago