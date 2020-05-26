Global  

Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Tim O’Brien, former campaign aide for Mike Bloomberg and a Bloomberg opinion writer was slammed for posting a photo of Joe Biden at a war memorial on Memorial Day and a photo of President Trump golfing on a different day with the caption, “Different approaches to Memorial Day.”
