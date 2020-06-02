Global  

Keith Ellison, lead prosecutor in George Floyd case: "Injustice has been a hallmark of our criminal justice system"

CBS News Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who will lead all prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd, told “Red & Blue” anchor Elaine Quijano that "injustice has been a hallmark of our criminal justice system." Ellison's comments come after six days of nationwide protests, which have turned into violent clashes between police and demonstrators in many U.S. cities.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
