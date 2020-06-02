Keith Ellison, lead prosecutor in George Floyd case: "Injustice has been a hallmark of our criminal justice system"
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who will lead all prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd, told “Red & Blue” anchor Elaine Quijano that "injustice has been a hallmark of our criminal justice system." Ellison's comments come after six days of nationwide protests, which have turned into violent clashes between police and demonstrators in many U.S. cities.
"It with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd. We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case," he tweeted (6:07). WCCO 4 News...