Biden raises $3.5M in fundraiser with Kamala Harris
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised $3.5 million Tuesday night in a virtual fundraiser hosted by former primary rival Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., one of the most talked-about contenders to be the former vice president's running mate.
