Pressure Grows On Joe Biden To Pick A Black Woman As His Running Mate

Joe Biden Doesn't Want To Defund Police



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wants to give $300 million to community-oriented policing instead of answering calls from activists to defund the criminal justice system. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:59 Published 20 hours ago

Who will Joe Biden pick as running mate?



Here are some of the nearly dozen candidates who are likely under consideration, as former Vice President Joe Biden faces fresh calls to choose a black woman as his running mate. Lisa Bernhard reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:11 Published 23 hours ago