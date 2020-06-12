Global  

Pressure Grows On Joe Biden To Pick A Black Woman As His Running Mate

NPR Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
As the country again confronts its record of systemic racism, Joe Biden is facing growing calls to choose a black woman as his running mate.
Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris

Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris 00:34

 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they think Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) should be the one. Amid the nationwide protests over racism and...

