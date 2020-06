Thomas says he 'doubts' qualified immunity precedent that protects police from lawsuits Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday said he disagreed with a decision by other justices to ignore a case about "qualified immunity," the Supreme Court doctrine that often gives police officers accused of egregious misconduct a legal way to avoid personal accountability.Β πŸ‘“ View full article

