Trump decries Supreme Court decisions as ‘shotgun blasts into the face’ of conservatives
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () In the wake of a 5-4 Supreme Court decision that ruled against President Trump’s efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Trump railed against “horrible & politically charged decisions” coming from the court -- calling them “shotgun blasts into the face” of conservatives.
The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Trump's immigration agenda, ruling the administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.
Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president "pleaded" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects...
