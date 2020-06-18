Global  

Trump decries Supreme Court decisions as ‘shotgun blasts into the face’ of conservatives

FOXNews.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
In the wake of a 5-4 Supreme Court decision that ruled against President Trump’s efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Trump railed against “horrible & politically charged decisions” coming from the court -- calling them “shotgun blasts into the face” of conservatives.
 The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Trump's immigration agenda, ruling the administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.

