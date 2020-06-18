Trump blasts DACA decision, asking if people get the impression 'the Supreme Court doesn't like me?'



Related videos from verified sources SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACA



The supreme court has ruled against President Trump's decision to end DACA. The program protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 3 minutes ago Bay Area Leaders React to DACA Supreme Court Ruling



KPIX 5's Anne Makovec spoke with Gov. Gavin Newsom about the surprise ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on DACA. (6-18-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:44 Published 28 minutes ago Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA



Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision. John Roberts, via majority opinion John Roberts,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this