Trump blasts DACA decision, asking if people get the impression 'the Supreme Court doesn't like me?'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Trump denounced the Supreme Court for upholding a program allowing young, undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S., accusing the court of "shotgun blasts" in the face of conservatives.
SCOTUS: LGBT people protected from job discrimination

SCOTUS: LGBT people protected from job discrimination

 The supreme court ruled a landmark civil rights law protecting gay, lesbian, and transgendered workers. The ruling is expected to have a big impact for the more than 8 million LGBTQ workers across the country.

