Trump lashes out at Supreme Court, calls decisions ‘shotgun blasts into the face’ of conservatives
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () "These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," the president said in one tweet.
The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Trump's immigration agenda, ruling the administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.
Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president "pleaded" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects...
