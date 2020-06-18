Global  

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court, calls decisions ‘shotgun blasts into the face’ of conservatives

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
"These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," the president said in one tweet.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Supreme Court Rules Against Trump On DACA

Supreme Court Rules Against Trump On DACA 02:01

 The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Trump's immigration agenda, ruling the administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.

