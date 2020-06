Cotton blasts Roberts over DACA, invites him to resign, run for office Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Thursday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts should resign from his position and run for office if he “believes his political judgment is so exquisite” after siding with the court’s liberal wing on two key decisions this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this