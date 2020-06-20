Global  

China Charges 2 Canadians For Suspected Spying, Justin Trudeau Speaks Out

HNGN Saturday, 20 June 2020
China Charges 2 Canadians For Suspected Spying, Justin Trudeau Speaks OutThe Chinese government had charged two Canadian nationals of espionage and selling out state secrets to foreign countries. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his disappointment over the allegedly unjust detention and promised to ensure the safe release of the two men.
