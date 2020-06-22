Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local officials across California balk at Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it

FOXNews.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Local governments and police departments in California have said in recent days that they will not enforce a mandate from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that people in the state wear face masks in most public places, including outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible -- despite emphasis from the governor about the importance of following the order. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: California Residents Must Wear Masks in Public Under New Order

California Residents Must Wear Masks in Public Under New Order 01:22

 California Residents Must Wear Masks in Public Under New Order Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order on Thursday. Gavin Newsom, via statement Gavin Newsom, via statement Masks must be worn when taking public transportation or going shopping. Work areas, riding on elevators and walking...

Related videos from verified sources

Mandatory face mask ordinance approved in Hillsborough County [Video]

Mandatory face mask ordinance approved in Hillsborough County

Members of the Emergency Policy Group voted 5-3 on Monday to implement an executive order that would require the wearing of protective face coverings throughout Hillsborough County.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:44Published
Wilson, Davis, Schwarzenegger And Brown Join Gov. Newsom To Urge Use Of Masks [Video]

Wilson, Davis, Schwarzenegger And Brown Join Gov. Newsom To Urge Use Of Masks

Arnold Schwarzenegger and three other former California governors joined Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in a video campaign promoting the use of face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19...

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:37Published
Long Beach Distributes Free Face Shields To Businesses To Help Them Comply With New Health Order [Video]

Long Beach Distributes Free Face Shields To Businesses To Help Them Comply With New Health Order

The city of Long Beach is distributing free face shields to local bars, restaurants, and personal care businesses starting Friday to help owners comply with a new COVID-19 health order. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

760barry

Barry C Feinstein Local officials across California balk at Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it https://t.co/S6E0iLmRs8 #FoxNews 10 hours ago

MMichael181

michael . M RT @Pilotwife0360: Good... Local officials across California balk at Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it https://t.co/gTzU… 14 hours ago

joe_linkous

Joe Linkous RT @akaginacaputo: Local officials across California balk at Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it | Fox News https://t.co/Bpre… 19 hours ago

akaginacaputo

GinaCaputo-TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 Local officials across California balk at Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it | Fox News https://t.co/BpreP8fr4x 19 hours ago

TMCEC

TMCEC Local officials across California balk at Governor’s face mask order, say they won’t enforce it | Fox News https://t.co/4PJw9srUds 22 hours ago

E4Ynow

Empowerment 4 You RT @CAblond1: Local officials across #California balk at 👮🏻Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it | Fox News #BlueLivesMatter… 1 day ago

deusestbonus

Grace ✝️⚓❤ #CultureofLife Local officials across California balk at Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it https://t.co/6MVQ0GEObs #FoxNews 1 day ago

LMT_NCTMB

🇺🇸❤️✝️🕊️🇺🇸 Local officials across California balk at Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it https://t.co/EiVZlowCVM #FoxNews 1 day ago