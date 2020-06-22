Local officials across California balk at Newsom face mask order, say they won't enforce it
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Local governments and police departments in California have said in recent days that they will not enforce a mandate from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that people in the state wear face masks in most public places, including outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible -- despite emphasis from the governor about the importance of following the order.
California Residents Must Wear Masks in Public Under New Order Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order on Thursday. Gavin Newsom, via statement Gavin Newsom, via statement Masks must be worn when taking public transportation or going shopping. Work areas, riding on elevators and walking...
The city of Long Beach is distributing free face shields to local bars, restaurants, and personal care businesses starting Friday to help owners comply with a new COVID-19 health order. Katie Johnston..
