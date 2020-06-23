Twitter slaps warning label on Trump tweet about 'autonomous zone,' says it violates 'abusive behavior' policy
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 (
35 minutes ago) Twitter slapped a new label on one of President Trump’s tweets Tuesday, saying it violates the social media platform’s policy on “abusive behavior.”
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
1 day ago
Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning The micro-blogging site has used the new warning message for the first time after Trump shared a video of a black child running away from a white child with a fake CNN news logo on it. The caption reads: Trump branded CNN "fake news" in the...
Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning 00:48
Related videos from verified sources
Mail In Voting System In Colorado Defended As Primary Nears
With one week left to cast your ballot in Colorado’s June 30 Primary, Sen. Michael Bennet took to Twitter to refute President Trump and defend the state’s esteemed vote-by-mail system.
Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:24 Published 16 hours ago
Twitter Permanently Bans Far-Right UK Columnist
Twitter has permanently suspended the account of an extreme right-wing British columnist. Katie Hopkins, the columnist in question, was been banned for violating its hateful conduct policy. A..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 4 days ago
President Trump's tweet labled as manipulated media
Twitter has labeled one of the President's tweets as manipulated media. The 60 second clip shows an edited version of a viral video from 2019 where a black child and a white child run toward each..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:42 Published 4 days ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this