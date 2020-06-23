Global  

Twitter slaps warning label on Trump tweet about 'autonomous zone,' says it violates 'abusive behavior' policy

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Twitter slapped a new label on one of President Trump’s tweets Tuesday, saying it violates the social media platform’s policy on “abusive behavior.”
